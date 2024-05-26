Sussex County performers on local stages

As June ushers in warmer days and lively nights, Sussex County will host an exciting array of live music performances.

Friday, May 31

Maribyrd will bring her tunes to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Erika Sherger will perform acoustic originals and covers as a duo at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

Jeiris Cook entertains at Sparta’s Lake Mohawk Country Club at the same time.

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts Sussex County’s Katie Henry, featuring Don Oriolo, for a bluesy evening at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, will feature Back in the Day also at 7 p.m. and Geoff Doubleday will play at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

At 8 p.m., the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes back TUSK, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Tickets start at $47and are available online at skypac.org

To close the night, enjoy a round of karaoke at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, or hear the Wannabees perform classic rock at the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the Bard of the Hills at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Road.

John Stanley brings classic and soft rock hits from the ’60s to the ’90s to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, starting at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Tim VG will take the stage at the Lafayette House.

The Fast Forward 80s light up Sparta’s Lake Mohawk Country Club starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Rick Barth will perform acoustic selections at McQ’s Pub, and the Harrisons will entertain at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Andy Summers, famous for his contributions to the Police and his extensive solo career, will take over at the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and are available at skypac.org

Sunday, June 2

At noon, Geoff Doubleday will perform at the Walpack Inn, 7 National Park Service Road Route 615, offering a delightful midday musical experience.

DUG the Band will return to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, starting at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Gerry Arias will bring his solo rock and alternative tunes to Angry Erik Brewing.

Wednesday, June 5

Starting at 4 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm hosts Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Summer Concert Series, featuring the debut performance of the party rock group Blame It On The Girl.

Sean Henry takes the stage for his weekly slot at McQ’s Pub at 5 p.m.

Or head to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, for a fun-filled evening of karaoke with Ray Sikora.

Thursday, June 6

McQ’s Pub hosts acoustic tunes by John Cain starting at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., join in or listen to the open mic night at Homestead Rest. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., head to Krogh’s to hear Sal Germano, a versatile guitarist, singer and songwriter from Sussex County, performing a mix of original music and covers spanning rock, blues, jazz and country.

At 7 p.m., enjoy Ray Longchamp’s performance at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, or participate in JP from PS Xperiment’s “Anything Goes” night at Brick & Brew. It features an open mic, karaoke and a solo acoustic performance by JP.

The evening shifts into high gear with Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam Tour at the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. This concert promises a journey through rock ‘n’ roll history with fan favorites; deep cuts from Traffic and Mason; and other surprise songs, all enhanced by multimedia visuals and first-hand stories from Mason. Tickets start at $59 and may be purchased at skypac.org

