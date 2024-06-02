Sussex County Youth Orchestra to perform this afternoon

The Sussex County Youth Orchestra, with 100 students, will perform a spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Jefferson Township High School, 1010 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge.

Rachel Kline, a senior at Kittatinny Regional High School and principal cellist of the Youth Orchestra, will be the featured soloist.

She will perform the 4th Movement of the Elgar Cello Concerto under the baton of Richard Barrieres, Youth Orchestra conductor.

Kline has been active in her school’s music ensembles, playing clarinet and saxophone and taking part in the Chamber Singers.

She performed with the New Jersey Region I Orchestra and Chamber Ensemble. She was awarded the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council’s (SCAHC) Senior Arts Award in Instrumental Music and received the New Sussex Symphony Legacy Fund Scholarship for her commitment to music.

The Youth, Preparatory and Rocking Strings Orchestras will play a variety of music, including famous melodies by John Williams, Gustav Holst and Ludwig Beethoven.

The Preparatory Orchestra is led by Aimee Jimenez. The Rocking Strings Orchestra is conducted by Dawn Tedesco.

The concert is free; donations are appreciated.

The concert has been made possible in part by the New Jersey Council on the Arts through the State/County Partnership Block Grant as administered by SCAHC.

For information about the concert, go online to SCYO.ORG