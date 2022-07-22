SWC Music Festival lineup announced

Sussex-Wantage Woman’s Club (SWC) will be holding a music festival to help raise funds for the group’s ongoing community activities. This family-friendly event will be held at 95 Demarest Road, Sparta, a private residence close to Route 15 north, and just minutes off Route 80 west. This fun starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, and runs through 6 p.m.

The funds raised will go to the SWC’s scholarship fund for local students, as well as provide funding for the many non-profits in the Sussex County area and support for the local and state organizations that help veterans.

SWC Music Festival will consist of two highly praised bands and a wonderful local solo artist: The Harrisons, Home Grown Band and singer Susie Q.

The Harrisons, a husband-and-wife duo who are local to the tri-state area, both teach music to local students. They provide vocals and music in the most energetic way, with Christian Harrison on guitar, harmonica and vocals, and Jenn Harrison on guitar, drums and vocals. They sing covers from the ‘60s to present and have a number of originals on their current CD. Their music will bring you to your dancing feet and Jenn’s version of “House of The Rising Sun” will leave you wanting more. This duo is one not to be missed.

Home Grown Band is one that will bring you so much musical fun. They have been rocking out, as a band for just a short time but they all perform in national or local bands. Two members travels the country in The Eagles Tribute Band, one is the outstanding guitarist and vocalist, and the drummer is a classic in the world of bands. Both have also played with many wonderful and well know bands in the tri-state area. Let’s not forget the youngest member on the stage today, when in high school he started his own band and they continue to play as college students. This is one very talented guitarist extraordinaire.

A band with energy and talent to spare, they will provide some unforgettable musical fun and will definitely leave you wanting more.

Susie Q is a local artist that provides entertainment at many local venues. She loves to sing and her voice is sure to delight country fans.

But this festival won’t just be about the outstanding music; food trucks will be on site for your culinary needs. Nathan’s, a name that everyone is familiar with, will be providing tasty hamburgers, fries, mac and cheese, and of course hot dogs and all the fixings.

If your taste buds are a little more to the exotic flare, Cuban Bites will be serving Cuban fusion and Puerto Rican cuisine such as empanadas, yuca fries, and quesadillas for your tasty enjoyment.

The Scoop will be on site to provide everyone’s favorite dessert... ice cream, or even better, homemade ice cream. What could be better on a warm summer day than a delicious cup or cone to cool you off.

The event will also feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and more.

What Is SWC?

The Sussex-Wantage Woman’s Club was founded in 1968 by local woman who wanted to make a difference in their towns, families, schools and state, working hard to help, support and make a difference in their communities. SWC is part of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs, an international organization of woman who provide help and support, leadership skills, educational opportunities, and encouragement to girls and woman not only in this country but in many overseas countries as well. The international headquarters is located in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., not far from the offices of congress and the senate. International membership is estimated at 200,000, of which 6,000 reside in NJ.

The New Jersey headquarters is located in New Brunswick on the Rutgers campus, a block away from Douglass College for Women, a college formed by the members of The New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Club so girls could further their education.

“Our hardworking members are mighty, and through sisterhood and fellowship we can accomplish a great deal, but not without your help,” an SWC spokesperson said in a press release. “So, come to a beautiful county setting and enjoy some great music and good food for a few hours on a Sunday afternoon.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under; children age 2 and under are free. You can bring lawn chairs and a small pop-up for your comfort. Tickets are available by calling or texting 973-903-4573, or by emailing etlangley1@aol.com.