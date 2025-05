Rebecca Price Janney, an author and historian, will speak about U.S. Army nurses during the Korean War on Monday, May 19.

Her new novel, “East of the Sun,” is about a nurse in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) who is inspired by her Revolutionary War patriot to serve in Korea.

Her talk will be at 6 p.m. at the Elias VanBunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage.

It is sponsored by the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution.