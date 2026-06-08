Tri-State Players announce fourth season of summer theater

The Tri-State Players will launch its fourth season of live community theater this summer in partnership with the Minisink Reformed Church, featuring two productions aimed at audiences of all ages.

The season opens with Agatha Christie’s Alibi, directed by Steve Davis, with evening performances scheduled for June 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m., along with Sunday matinees June 21 and 28 at 2 p.m. Special dinner theater performances are set for June 20 and June 27, with seating beginning at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments will be available at all performances.

Following Alibi, the group will present the one-act family production Nancy Drew: The Secret of the Old Clock, directed by Micah Sweeney. Performances are scheduled for July 3 at 7 p.m. and July 4 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Minisink Reformed Church pavilion at 300 Clove Road in Montague.

The Tri-State Players said the season continues their mission of offering community-centered theater opportunities for performers of all ages while bringing classic stories to local audiences.