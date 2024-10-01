Tributes to AC/DC, Grateful Dead

Local venues offer several opportunities to hear rock - from the classics and hard rock to arena rock hits and pop rock - this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 4

DJ Kayla will spin crowd-pleasing hits to kick off the weekend at 5 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.

DnA, known for its unique blend of eclectic singer-songwriter tunes, brings an intimate performance to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Matt McMickle, a seasoned musician from Montclair, takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. With years of experience in projects such as the MiCKS and Pete Wild & the Timeless Legends, McMickle is back with an acoustic set.

At 7 p.m., head to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, where Paul Derin hosts his Booze & Grooves night, spinning vinyl records.

For classic rock lovers, the highlight of the evening is at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., where Dirty Deeds, the ultimate AC/DC tribute band, channels the thunderous energy of the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras with explosive riffs, electrifying stage presence and an immersive journey through AC/DC’s greatest hits. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

O’Reilly’s, 271 Spring St., Newton, invites you to belt out your favorite tunes during the 9 p.m. karaoke session.

Saturday, Oct. 5

The day begins with Richard Meier performing at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

At 1 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm kicks off its Grateful Oktoberfest, featuring Oktoberfest-themed food, beer and vendors along with children’s activities, such as bounce houses, face painting, pony rides and a “trackless train” ride. The music lineup will feature Eric Cohen and Friends performing the music of Bob Dylan and the Jerry Garcia Band, joined by special guest Skip Vangelas, bassist from Dark Star Orchestra. After that, Grateful Dead tribute band Touch of Grey delivers an immersive, two-set performance filled with improvisational jams. Citizen’s Arrest takes the stage at 6 p.m., playing classic rock tunes. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

At 4 p.m., head to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, where Andre Turan will rock out with some favorite hits.

At 7 p.m., Americana group Sand Saloon, led by Aaron Burgos, brings groove-based jams to Milk Street Distillery, while Stage Fright rocks Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin with high-energy classic rock.

Dirty Deeds returns to the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. for another adrenaline-packed tribute to AC/DC, recreating the band’s legendary sound and electrifying stage presence.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Unwind at Angry Erik Brewing, where Rick Barth takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. He will be performing a dynamic mix of rock hits, spanning from the ’60s to today, including hard rock favorites.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

The midweek entertainment starts at 4 p.m. with Danny C’s Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night at Blue Arrow Farm, featuring Iron Cobra playing arena rock hits, a perfect blend of high-energy music and classic cars.

At 5 p.m., Sean Henry brings his musical talents to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Karaoke night hosted by Ray Sikora begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Thursday, Oct. 10

The Homestead Rest’s weekly open mic night starts at 6 p.m. with sign-ups beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Jonah Kleitsch performs at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s with his blend of beat-driven pop rock.

Carolyn Weller and Joe Mullhaupt bring their acoustic duo set to the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon at 7 p.m.

O’Reilly’s hosts music bingo at 8 p.m., perfect for music lovers looking to test their song knowledge.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com