Tributes to rock stars, bands

Whether you’re into classic rock, folk, tribute bands or looking to belt out some tunes yourself, there’s something for everyone this week in Sussex County.

Friday, March 29

Sal Germani and Eric Curley will grace the stage starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Expect a night filled with rock, Southern rock, blues, jazz and country covers.

At 7 p.m., Paul Derin will be spinning vinyl for Booze & Grooves night at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Get Poison’d will ignite the barn stage with its high-energy tribute to the legendary Poison at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Get ready for an unforgettable night of glam rock nostalgia starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

John Nutile will deliver an intimate unplugged set at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., experience the ultimate tribute to Foreigner and Journey with Foreigners Journey at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Featuring seasoned musicians and “American Idol” finalist Rudy Cardenas, this electrifying show promises to transport you back to the magic era of classic rock. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

Show your vocal talents during karaoke night at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Saturday, March 30

Brian McLoughlin will serenade audiences with his favorite acoustic rock and folk selections at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Milk Street Distillery welcomes back BLAM - Brandon, Lee, Aaron and Matt with their rockin’ tunes at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., the Gripes will showcase their signature blend of classic rock, country and blues at Brick & Brew, adding its twist to beloved hits.

Sabbath Unleashed, a Black Sabbath cover band, will rock the Stanhope House with its homage to the iconic band. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Sugar Mountain pays tribute to the genius of Neil Young, delivering faithful renditions of his timeless classics, at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. Tickets start at $29.

Wednesday, April 3

Sean Henry will provide the soundtrack for your midweek unwind with his acoustic performance starting at 5 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Or grab your boots and hats and visit Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, where the Black Dirt Bandits will rock the barn with country tunes at 5 p.m.

Join Ray Sikora for a lively karaoke night at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, where you can showcase your vocal talents and sing your heart out.

Thursday, April 4

Embrace your inner musician during the acoustic open mic night, hosted by Katy Gerhold, at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

The DeLear Brothers will treat audiences to an evening of live music at the Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., Sussex, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Erin McKenna returns to Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m. with a diverse repertoire spanning rock, funk, jazz, country and blues.

At the Stanhope House, Western Skies will enchant listeners with its three-part harmony-driven rock ‘n’ roll at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

The Newton Theatre presents “Face To Face” a tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, featuring David Clark as Billy Joel and Bill Connors as Elton John. The show starts at 8 p.m.. Tickets start at $44.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com