Welcome summer with music, words

From Summer Solstice celebrations and soulful duos to local singer-songwriters, electrifying rock shows and vinyl spins, there’s something for every music lover this week.

Friday, June 21

At 6 p.m., enjoy dinner while listening to the soulful DnA duo at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, or catch Gerry Arias at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Local singer-songwriter Rick Barth will bring his acoustic, classic and hard rock tunes to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to listen to vinyl, watch Paul Derin spinning records at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at his Booze & Grooves night starting at 7 p.m.

Joey CXP will bring his pop punk and alternative songs to the Stanhope House, 45 Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Junior Mack, a self-taught and legendary New York blues-rock artist will perform at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., at 7 p.m. With a unique style influenced by countless blues, rock and gospel musicians, Junior has captivated audiences worldwide and collaborated with renowned artists, such as the Allman Brothers Band and Cyndi Lauper. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, welcomes Release the Houndz, delivering their pop and rock alternative covers at 7 p.m.

Take part in the Summer Solstice event at Earthman Farm, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, with a performance by the power trio fronted by spoken word, Wendies Words. Sons of Hudson will open at 8 p.m.

For some karaoke fun, visit O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Stop by the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Road, to pick up your weekly local goods and hear area favorite Maribyrd’s acoustic selections at 10 a.m.

Join the tribute to Led Zeppelin by Four Sticks and Bad Company by Burning Sky at Blue Arrow Farm at 2 p.m. Experience the raw energy, deep groove and classic rock hits that will have you dancing and singing along.

The electric guitar duo 1 Night Only (1NO) performs at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Starting at 6 p.m. the Nina Peterson Duo will perform at the Lafayette House, while Kenny & Gil perform at McQ’s Pub.

The Snake Oil Willie Band brings classic rock ‘n’ roll tunes to Milk Street Distillery at 7 p.m., while the Mixtape Meltdown will rock out at Brick & Brew.

The Stanhope House hosts “The British Rock Show,” an authentic recreation of the British Invasion favorites from Animals to Zeppelin starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and are available online at stanhopehousenj.com

Bobby Dee & Friends will bring their music to Earthman Farm starting at 8 p.m.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents “The Ultimate Queen Celebration,” featuring lead vocalists Yvan Pedneault and MiG Ayessa, starting at 8 p.m. Endorsed by Queen’s own Brian May and Roger Taylor, this tribute band has toured globally to packed audiences for the past eight years. Tickets start at $39 and are available online at skypac.org

Later, visit O’Reilly’s Pub for acoustic melodies by Chris Pereli at 9 p.m. or head to the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, for three sets of rock ‘n’ roll featuring Stone Temple Pilots tunes by Wicked Garden.

Sunday, June 23

Enjoy a performance by Len Mooney and Rob Victory at noon at the Walpack Inn, 7 National Park Service Road, Route 615.

At 2:30 p.m., Erika Sherger brings her indie folk Americana to Angry Erik Brewing.

Kiefer Sutherland performs at the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. A professional actor for nearly 40 years, Sutherland also is an accomplished musician with three studio albums and more than 600 live shows. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Tuesday, June 25

Catch Brian St. John live on the patio at O’Reilly’s Pub, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Join the Hot Rod Cruise Night & Summer Concert Series hosted by Danny C, featuring classic rock and R&B dance music by OC5 at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm.

Catch multi-instrumentalist Sean Henry at McQ’s Pub at 5 p.m.

Or check out karaoke night hosted by Ray Sikora at Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m.

Shane Casey will bring his favorite tunes to O’Reilly’s at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

Starting at 6 p.m., Homestead Rest hosts its acoustic open mic night. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Madison Gerish, a New Jersey native known for her heartfelt lyrics and soulful voice, will perform at Krogh’s starting at 6:30 p.m.

Also at 6:30 p.m. the Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., welcomes Omar Abboud to the stage.

Andrew Mercer takes over at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing, Vernon, at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Newton Theatre features the Brubeck Brothers Quartet: renowned jazz musicians Chris and Dan Brubeck along with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb. Known for their blend of jazz with funk, blues and world music influences, the quartet promises an unforgettable performance. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

