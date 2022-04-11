Woman’s Club fashion show to return

The Annual Fashion Show has long been a ritual for women of Hopatcong and the surrounding areas. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold for two full years so the Hopatcong Woman’s Club is thrilled to hold the event again on May 14.

This year the festivities will begin at noon at The Mansion of Mountain Lakes, 90 US-46, Mountain Lakes, N.J. The show will feature clothing and accessory fashions from Melania Fashions of Randolph, a silent auction, door prizes, and lots of fun for all! A buffet luncheon will be served, along with coffee and dessert.

Tickets are $50 each and there is limited supply. Obtain your tickets early by contacting Mary Jeanne 973-398-4752 or Diane 973-398-1736. (No walk-ins) Proceeds benefit the Hopatcong Woman’s Club Charitable Donations, which in the past have included DASI (Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Intervention Services), Prevent Child Abuse-New Jersey (PCA-NJ), Educational Scholarships, Head Start, Gilda’s Club, Family Promise, programs benefitting our Veterans, NAMI and many more.

If you have a local business and would like to supply a silent auction basket, door prize or gift certificate for publicity, contact Mary Jeanne 973-398-4752 for details. Deadline is April 23.