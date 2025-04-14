Zappa, Corbin at Newton Theatre

Friday, April 18

Start the evening with a laid-back set by a local favorite: EZ Pete brings his tunes to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m., while singer-songwriter Mark Coulter delivers a solo performance at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

If you’re craving a tribute that’ll take you back in time, River of Dreams hits the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., at 6 p.m. The six-piece ensemble celebrates Billy Joel, channeling the energy and sound of his iconic live shows. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

At 7 p.m., Little Nikki’s Radio turns up the volume at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, with a high-energy rock set sure to get the party started.

Guitarist Erik Hein of Flannel Jam performs at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 8 p.m. with a genre-blending set of grunge, reggae and more.

Fans of classic rock won’t want to miss Kashmir at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. This renowned Led Zeppelin tribute recreates the legendary band’s live experience with impressive accuracy and flair. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Finish your night with karaoke at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

The music continues with Peter Dee bringing rock to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m.

Acoustic duo Dave & John perform upbeat favorites at the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

And DJ Cool Wave brings the party to McQ’s Pub at 6:30 p.m.

For fans of nostalgic rock, Juke Box Trio brings a mix of party hits from the ’60s through the ’80s to Brick & Brew at 7 p.m.

The Church of Mad Love delivers some homegrown New Jersey rock ‘n’ roll at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, also at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Newton Theatre hosts the one and only Dweezil Zappa for his “Rox(Postroph)y” Tour. A virtuoso guitarist and son of Frank Zappa, Dweezil’s genre-defying performance blends rock, fusion and experimental music with a legacy twist.

Rounding out the night, solo acoustic artist Rene Avila plays live at O’Reilly’s at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22

Head to O’Reilly’s at 8 p.m. for Vinyl Night. Bring your favorite records or pick from the bar’s collection.

Wednesday, April 23

At 5:30 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Wind Up Monkey for its debut in Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series. This high-energy four-piece cover band keeps the momentum going with nonstop hits that span genres and decades.

If you’re in the mood to take the mic yourself, karaoke with Ray Sikora starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Thursday, April 24

Open Mic Night begins at the Homestead Rest at 6 p.m., with signups at 5:30 p.m.

At Krogh’s, Rich of Rainbow Fresh plays a solo set at 6:30 p.m. Expect a wild and wonderful mix of influences - think Zeppelin meets Steely Dan with a splash of Latin and disco.

Brick & Brew also hosts an open mic at 7 p.m., offering more opportunities for up-and-coming artists.

The Newton Theatre welcomes chart-topping country star Easton Corbin at 8 p.m. He’s known for his neotraditional style and warm baritone - fans of classic and modern country alike will want to grab tickets.

If games and music are your thing, O’Reilly’s features Music Bingo starting at 8 p.m.

