5 win school board seats

Melissa Brock, John Kraus and Brian Fisher won three seats with full three-year-terms on the Vernon Township Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election, according to according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office at 11:15 p.m.

Brock and Kraus, both incumbents, received 5,970 and 5,114 votes, respectively. Fisher had 4,641.

Carolyn Ross, another incumbent, received 4,273 votes.

Emmett McDowell had 1,854, Ariel Lazo had 1,698 and Joanne Houghtaling had 1,631.

Raymond Zimmerman, vice president of the board, was re-elected to a two-year term.

He received 6,367 votes compared with 4,087 for Debbie Coulson.

Stephanie Vecharello won a one-year term.

She received 4,401 votes compared with 3,044 for Rose Ahearn and 2,906 for Alice Nickalls.