AN Carney, Henderson win county posts

Republicans Chris Carney and Alan Henderson were elected to the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners in the Nov. 5 election, according to according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office

Carney, who won re-election to a second term, received 49,838 votes and Henderson, mayor of Lafayette, had 38,065 compared with 28,251 for Democrat Jason Boehm.

Carney and Henderson defeated three other candidates, including Commissioner Earl Schick, in the Republican primary in June.

Nearly 70 percent of registered voters in the county cast ballots in the Nov. 5 election.

Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, carried the county in the presidential race with 51,371 votes, compared with 30,104 for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

Vernon school board

Melissa Brock, John Kraus and Brian Fisher won three seats with full three-year-terms on the Vernon Township Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election, according to the unofficial results.

Brock and Kraus, both incumbents, received 5,970 and 5,114 votes, respectively. Fisher had 4,641.

Carolyn Ross, another incumbent, received 4,273 votes.

Emmett McDowell had 1,854, Ariel Lazo had 1,698 and Joanne Houghtaling had 1,631.

Raymond Zimmerman, vice president of the board, was re-elected to a two-year term.

He received 6,367 votes compared with 4,087 for Debbie Coulson.

Stephanie Vecharello won a one-year term.

She received 4,401 votes compared with 3,044 for Rose Ahearn and 2,906 for Alice Nickalls.

Sussex-Wantage board

Dorothy Witte, vice president of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School Board, was defeated in the Nov. 5 election, according to the unofficial results. She was seeking a third term on the board.

Alissa Cecchini, who was seeking a second term, and Leah Marrocco received 3,983 votes and 3,358 votes, respectively. They ran together on a slate.

Joseph Gaccione had 2,516 votes and Witte had 2,190.

Branchville council

Russell Bellis Jr., a Republican, won re-election to the Borough Council and Democrat Jeffrey Lewis was elected for the first time, ousting Councilman Troy Orr, according to the unofficial results,

Bellis received 271 votes while Lewis had 245 and Orr had 225.

Bellis and Orr had defeated three other candidates to win the Republican primary in June.

Frankford school board

Kaitlin Frato, Mandy Jaust and Chelsea Stoll won seats on the Frankford Township Board of Education, according to the unofficial results.

Frato received 2,151 votes, Jaust had 2,046 and Stoll had 1,978 compared with 1,265 for Jason Huhn.