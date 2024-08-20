Local summer activities that won’t break the bank

New Jersey

High Point State Park: 1480 Route 23, Wantage, 973-875-4800

Things to do: Hiking, swimming, camping, boating and fishing. Swimming permitted only if lifeguards are on duty; swimming permitted from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Cost: Weekdays parking is $5 for N.J. residents and $10 for non-residents. On weekends and holidays, parking is $10 for N.J. residents and $20 for non-residents.

Hopatcong State Park: 260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing, 973-398-7010

Things to do: Swimming, hiking, fishing, picnicking, playground. Swimming permitted only if lifeguards are on duty; swimming permitted from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Cost: Weekdays parking is $5 for N.J. residents and $10 for non-residents. On weekends and holidays, parking is $10 for N.J. residents and $20 for non-residents.

Kittatinny Valley State Park: 199 Goodale Road, Newton, 973-786-6445

Things to do: Hiking, camping, fishing, boating.

Cost: Free

Long Pond Ironworks State Park: 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt, 973-962-7031

Things to do: Hiking, boating, fishing.

Cost: Free

Pirate’s Cove Splash Pad: Turkey Brook Park, Budd Lake, 973-691-0900

Things to do: Run around and play in the water

Cost: Free

Skylands Manor: 5 Morris Road, Ringwood, NJ, 973-962-9534

Things to do: Take a tour of the 96 acres of gardens

Cost: Free. (Note: Scheduled tours require tickets; parking fee on weekends.)

Sparta Lanes:43 Center St., Sparta, 973-729-6135

Things to do: Bowling

Cost: Free for children when you register online at bit.ly/kidsbowlsparta