Photography exhibit at fair continues to grow

Since the mid-1940s, photo enthusiasts have been working together to showcase local talent at the annual Sussex County Fair’s “Photography in Sussex County” exhibit.

Though the name and venue have changed over the years, the volunteer efforts have continually shined a bright light on the individual creativity of area photographers of all ages and skill level.

About 1946, a local group called the Sussex County Camera Club exhibited members’ work at the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show in Branchville. By the 1960s, the exhibit was expanded to include entries by members of the public.

As photography advancements and techniques grew, so did the interest in the hobby and profession. In the past 20 years, the exhibit grew to display more than 400 matted prints covering all genres and both color and monotone entries from photographers from age 3 and up.

Now called the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, it is held annually at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. The fair will be open Aug. 4-12.

The photography exhibit is open to Sussex County residents, members of one of three Sussex County camera clubs (regardless of residence), and registered students in Sussex County schools.

The three clubs are Photographers of Sussex County, Sparta Camera Club and Vernon Camera Club. There are no residency requirements for any of the camera clubs.

“Our photography exhibit is the largest public show in the region. Each year, it attracts visitors from the tri-state region and beyond. We provide a venue for county residents to display their photos without having to be a member of a club or group,” said exhibit organizer, Eileen Stemley.

“We keep the photo entry fees minimal to help encourage participation,” she added.

The fair’s photography exhibition includes closed judging by certified judges, an artists’ reception and the public exhibition in the fairgrounds’ Richards Building.

Photographers enter a division based on their age or skill level.

The popular Student Division is open to those ages 3-18. There is a $1 student entry fee per image. Student entries are submitted on 11-inch-by-14-inch or 16-inch-by-20-inch mats.

Adult photographers, ages 19 and older, have three divisions: Adult Amateur (for those who have won up to one blue ribbon at the fair), Adult Amateur Advanced (those who have won up to two blue ribbons), and Masters Division (for those who have won three or more blue ribbons).

The fee per entry for adults is $5. Adults should present their entries on 16-inch-by-20-inch mats.

Adult contest categories range the gamut from country life, flowers, wild/zoo animals, birds, still life, Insects, waterscapes, action/sports, humor and portraits to architecture.

There is a separate category for all monochrome (black and white) images for adults.

Photo Art/Composites also is a category, which includes some of the more advanced post-processing techniques.

In all divisions, there is a special Sussex County Award for images taken in one of the 24 municipalities of the county.

The annual Fassbender Award is named for an internationally acclaimed photo pictorialist, Sussex County resident, lecturer and judge at the exhibition Adolf Fassbender. This award goes to Best in Show, Adult Amateur Advanced.

Each year the public votes on the overall favorite, which becomes the cover photo on the next year’s printed exhibit program.

Entry forms are available online at http://sussexcountyfairgrounds.org/html/exhibitors.cfm

The forms also may be picked up at the Fair Administration Building and at Sparta Photo and Video, 41a Center St., Sparta.

For details about entering or volunteering at the annual photography exhibit, contact Stemley at stemcenter@aol.com