Today’s State Fair event schedule

All Day: A Rated USEF Show Starts (Hunt teams, Old Timers Class, Family Class, Costume Class) in the Horse Show Area

Morning: Cloverbud Dairy Showmanship Class in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Donate blood at the Gate 3 Bloodmobile to recieve a free fair ticket to use any day during this year’s fair.

12-6 p.m.: Pay one price $25 wristbands at the Carnival

12-10 p.m.: Rides and games at the Carnival

12-2 p.m.: Sensory-friendly hours at the Carnival

12-3 p.m.: Children’s Day activities and displays at the Performing Arts Tent

12-10 p.m.: Flower Show- amateur cut flowers, potted plant entries on display

After 12 p.m.: Fun Vegetable Show Activities for Children in the Greenhouse

12:15 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in the Family Entertainment Area

12:45 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.: Goat Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

1:30 p.m.: Cupcake Decorating Contest in the Richards Building

2 p.m.: Tractor Parade in the Agriculture Area

2 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the Richards Building

2 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Goat Story Hour in the Shotwell 4H Building

3:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in the Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the outside the Richards Building

4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Little Royalty Presentation in the Performing Arts Tent

4:45 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in the Family Entertainment Area

5:15 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building

6-7 p.m.: In The Shadow of Big Red Eye at the Performing Arts Tent

6 p.m.: “How Well Can You Judge?” Vegetable Show Contest in the Greenhouse

6:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

7 p.m.: Monster Truck Show (tickets required) in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

8-9 p.m.: Franklin Concert Band in the Performing Arts Tent

Happening throughout the day:

Roaming the grounds: Oscar the Robot travels the fairgrounds and entertains guests.

The Commerford Petting Zoo: A family-owned and operated petting zoo that also offers pony rides for a small fee.

Along Agriculture Highway: Roger the Giant Bowl Turner, Reggie the Potter, Heartfelt Creations’ Felting and Rope-Making

Vegetable Show, Forage Show

Scarecrow Contest: People’s Choice voting by text; after 4 p.m. from Aug. 2- Aug. 9 there is a Scarecrow Photo Op.

Endangered Breeds Educational Center: Visit farm animals coming back after near-extinction, such as Randall Lineback Cows, Arapawa Goats and Barbados Black-bellied Sheep.

Flower Show: Horticulture, Artistic Divisions- Birds and Blooms

Home & Hobby Division (including Quilts of Valor): Art in Sussex County, Photography in Sussex County, Grange Exhibit, History Exhibit, Honey Show. Competitions are held throughout the week for different “home and hobby” related skills, such as baking.

Snook Agricultural Museum: The museum features historical equipment and displays related to farming. Next to it is the North Jersey Antique Engine Building, and the 4-H Shotwell Exhibit Building is also open throughout the fair.

Farm Fun in Barn Six: Come immerse yourself in interactive stations and activities for young children, like a pedal tractor hay maze and a scarecrow building station.

The Marketplace: Shop homemade, handmade, natural products.

Robotics Row: Stop by the STEM barn for robotics demos.

Rescue Rest Stop: Check out the puppy adoption tent.

4-H Teen Council Dairy Barn : Grab an ice cream or milkshake made by the 4-H teen council members.

4-H Crafts, Art, Photography Exhibits, Rabbit Clubs Info Table

4-H Info Table and Local Author Elizabeth Rodger Book Signing

People Movers: Get on a shuttle to get to the parking lot

Red Rooster Pub: Offering beer, wine, cocktails and food featuring ingredients from local farms.