CERT seeks volunteers

The Stillwater CERT Team is seeking volunteers to assist first-responders in emergencies.

The team is made up of volunteers from Andover, Fredon, Hamburg and Highland Lakes. All are welcome.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a nationwide volunteer program established in 1993. There are CERT programs in all 50 states with a total of more than 600,000 volunteers.

Maureen Tsadilas, the Stillwater CERT program director, explained that CERT volunteers are not first-responders. “But immediately following a catastrophe, professional responders may be delayed because of lost communications, impassable roads or the size of the area affected. So what happens in the meantime? That’s where CERT comes in.”

CERT volunteers are trained in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, basic first aid, medical operations, evacuations and shelter operations. During emergencies, they “assist the professional responders, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.”

”We need volunteers of all ages and backgrounds. You don’t need to be a weightlifter. There are so many needs and tasks and CERT leaders know how to delegate based on your ability. Can you make phone calls? Can you hold a door open? Can you console a frightened child?” Tsadilas said.

“Joining CERT is deeply rewarding. And you may save your neighborhood too!”

For information on joining CERT, send email to windmor9@gmail.com