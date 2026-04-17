Local Home Pros

CLEAN-OUTS / JUNK REMOVAL
A-1 Services, Banach Ent LLC
Over 45 Years Experience
862-334-4377
jimmybanach@gmail.com
DOG BREEDER
Bliss Kennels
973-876-1680
blisskennels.com
DRIVEWAY
Anchor Asphalt Paving Inc.
Serving The Community for Over 50 Years
845-294-7150
ELECTRICIAN
Steve Maciag Electric
No Job Too Small
973-875-2039
maciagelectric.com
FENCING & PAVERS
Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC
Locally Owned and Family Owned
862-268-1434
navigatorsf.com
GUTTERS
Apple Valley Gutter Service
20 Years Experience
845-545-7089
North Jersey Gutter Service
“Reliable And Trustworthy”
201-400-4748
HARDSCAPING
Vander Hey Excavating LLC
973-875-8184
vanderhey.com
HOME IMPROVEMENT
AB&S Home Improvements
Because You Want It Done Right the First-Time
973-209-4247 or 973-219-7439
abandshomeimprovement.com
Brett C. Leonardo
All Types of Home Improvements & Repairs
973-764-5887
brettcleonardo.com
LANDSCAPING
CH Landscaping
Residential and Commercial - Serving Vernon, Wantage, Sparta & Warwick, NY
973-875-9241
chlandscaping.com
MASONRY
Ace Masonry & Hardscapes LLC
Local Masonry Contractor Serving North Jersey & The Hudson Valley Covering All Aspects of Masonry
845-324-2265
acemasonryhardscapes.com
PAINTING
JD’s Painting & Powerwashing
Neat, Clean Work and Fully Insured
973-219-7344 or 973-764-4700
Romeo Painting Plus
Family Owned, More Than Just a Painting Company
973-728-3651
ROOFING
Bekirov Roofing
Roofing, Siding, Gutters
845-820-2637
Home Star Renovations
Emergency Gutter Cleaning
973-836-1318
TREE SERVICE
Acorn Tree Service
Serving Orange, Sussex & Passaic Counties
973-853-3138
acorntreeandcraneservice.com
Lodema Tree & Landscape
Complete Tree and Landscape Services
973-875-9875