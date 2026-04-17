Local Home Pros

CLEAN-OUTS / JUNK REMOVAL

A-1 Services, Banach Ent LLC

Over 45 Years Experience

862-334-4377

jimmybanach@gmail.com

DOG BREEDER

Bliss Kennels

973-876-1680

blisskennels.com

DRIVEWAY

Anchor Asphalt Paving Inc.

Serving The Community for Over 50 Years

845-294-7150

ELECTRICIAN

Steve Maciag Electric

No Job Too Small

973-875-2039

maciagelectric.com

FENCING & PAVERS

Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC

Locally Owned and Family Owned

862-268-1434

navigatorsf.com

GUTTERS

Apple Valley Gutter Service

20 Years Experience

845-545-7089

GUTTERS

North Jersey Gutter Service

“Reliable And Trustworthy”

201-400-4748

HARDSCAPING

Vander Hey Excavating LLC

973-875-8184

vanderhey.com

HOME IMPROVEMENT

AB&S Home Improvements

Because You Want It Done Right the First-Time

973-209-4247 or 973-219-7439

abandshomeimprovement.com

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Brett C. Leonardo

All Types of Home Improvements & Repairs

973-764-5887

brettcleonardo.com

LANDSCAPING

CH Landscaping

Residential and Commercial - Serving Vernon, Wantage, Sparta & Warwick, NY

973-875-9241

chlandscaping.com

MASONRY

Ace Masonry & Hardscapes LLC

Local Masonry Contractor Serving North Jersey & The Hudson Valley Covering All Aspects of Masonry

845-324-2265

acemasonryhardscapes.com

PAINTING

JD’s Painting & Powerwashing

Neat, Clean Work and Fully Insured

973-219-7344 or 973-764-4700

PAINTING

Romeo Painting Plus

Family Owned, More Than Just a Painting Company

973-728-3651

ROOFING

Bekirov Roofing

Roofing, Siding, Gutters

845-820-2637

ROOFING

Home Star Renovations

Emergency Gutter Cleaning

973-836-1318

TREE SERVICE

Acorn Tree Service

Serving Orange, Sussex & Passaic Counties

973-853-3138

acorntreeandcraneservice.com

TREE SERVICE

Lodema Tree & Landscape

Complete Tree and Landscape Services

973-875-9875