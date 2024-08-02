New Jersey State Fair event schedule for Monday, Aug. 5

12 p.m.-1 p.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Show in the Agriculture Area
12 p.m.: Horse Show Classes - Local Day Hunter/Jumper in the Horse Show Area, Ring 2
12-9 p.m.: Farm Fun Activities for Kids in the Agriculture Area
12 p.m.-Close: Carnival Rides and Games
12 p.m.-Close: Professional Horticultural & Artistic Entries on Display, “Art in Bloom” in the Greenhouse
12:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park
12-4 p.m.: Green Day Environmental Activities and Products in the Performing Arts Tent
12-5 p.m.: 4-H Breeding Sheep Show in the Agriculture Area
12:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
1 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
1-7 p.m.: Blood Drive at Gate 3. Donate & receive a free fair admission
1:30 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area
2-5 p.m.: 4-H Meat Goat Show in the Agriculture Area
2 p.m.: Tractor Parade by Antique Engine Club in the Agriculture Area
2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
3 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
3 p.m.: Favorite Cookie Contest in the Richards Building
3 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park
3:30 p.m.: Freehand Custom Woodcarving in the Family Entertainment Area
4 p.m.: 4-H Market Swine Show in the Agriculture Area, Barn 4
4:15 p.m. : Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
5-6 p.m.: Brian St. John Performing Arts Tent
5 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area
5:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park
5:30-9 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show in the Agriculture Area
5:45 p.m.: Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
After 6 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies, Queen of the Fair, Parade of Breed, 6 Horse Hitch Exhibition in the Horse Show Area
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Country Comfort Band in the Performing Arts Tent
6:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby in the Outdoor Entertainment Area
7 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area
7:30 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
8-9:30 p.m.: The Harrisons- Duo in the Family Entertainment Area
8 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area
8:30 p.m.: Fire Dancers in the Conservatory
8:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
9 p.m.: Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
Ongoing Daily Events:
Animals: Explore 6 barns of farm animals
Greenhouse Exhibits: Visit the Vegetable Show, Scarecrow Contest, and Forage Show
New Jersey Farmer’s Market: Shop locally grown produce
North Jersey Antique Engine Club: See antique engines and a daily tractor parade at 2 p.m. Located adjacent to the Snook Museum.
Agriculture Area Demonstrations: See demonstrations from wooden bowl turner Roger Abrahamson and potter Reggie Britton. See felting and rope-making demonstrations from Heartfelt Creations. Visit Barn 6 for farm-fun children’s activities. Go to the Milking Parlor to see live cow-milking demonstrations and learn about the milking process from cow to carton.
Robotics Row: Visit the STEM Barn to see robotics demonstrations from a local robotics team
.Founder’s Park: Explore the gardens at Founder’s Park
Snook Memorial Museum: See antique farm machinery, explore the farmhouse kitchen, and shop the country store
The Conservatory: Visit the Flower & Garden Expo, and take horitculture and art classes
The Marketplace: Shop a local artisan vendor and baker market, located adjacent to the Conservatory
Farm Fun Interactive Activities: Fun activities for children in Barn 6
Richards Building Exhibits and Demonstrations: See Creative Arts for Home & Hobby (baking, canning, handicrafts, Quilts of Valor) exhibits, a beekeeper’s honey show and live honeybee demonstrations, and exhibits of local Sussex County photography, history, and artwork.
Red Rooster Winegarden: Enjoy a glass of wine, a craft beer, some snacks, and occasional evening music