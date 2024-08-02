x
New Jersey State Fair event schedule for Saturday, Aug. 3

AUGUSTA. The event schedule features barrel racing, bull riding and more.

| 02 Aug 2024 | 05:20
10 a.m.: Horse Show classes in the Horse Show Area

10 a.m.: Open Beef Show Obstacle Course in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Ranch Clinic with Kristy Smith-Ring 3 in the Horse Show Area

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Open Sheep Show in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Farm Fun Activities for Kids in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.-Close: Carnival

10 a.m.-Close: Professional Horticultural & Artistic Entries on Display, “Art in Bloom”

12-3 p.m.: Veterans Benefit Trail Day - Ring 2 in the Horse Show Are

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Lehigh Valley Cloggers in the Performing Arts Tent

12:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

12:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

1 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.: Wine Awards in the Richards Building

1:30 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

2-3 p.m.: Adam & Howard in the Performing Arts Tent

2 p.m.: Tractor Parade by Antique Engine Club in the AgricultureArea

2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

After 2:30 p.m.: Gymkhana Classes in the Horse Show Area

3 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

After 4 p.m.: Veterans’ Trail Awards Ceremony in the Horse Show Area

3:30-4:30 p.m.: This Day [Duo] in the Performing Arts Tent

3:30 p.m.: Johnny Rocket Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

3:30 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

3:30 p.m.: Beer Awards in the Richards Building

4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.: K9s in Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.: Open Breed Awards & Dixie Retirement Ceremony in the Horse Show Area

5 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

5:45 p.m.: Johnny Rocket Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

6:30 p.m.: Purple Dragons K9s in the Agriculture Area

6:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

7-9:30 p.m.: Queen of the Fair Pageant in the Performing Arts Tent

7 p.m.: Bull Riding in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

After 7 p.m.: Barrel Grand Entry & Dixie Retirement Ceremony; 6 Horse Hitch Exhibition in the Horse Show Area

7:30 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.: Fire Dancer in the Conservatory

8:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

9 p.m.: Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

Ongoing Daily Events:

Animals: Explore 6 barns of farm animals

Greenhouse Exhibits: Visit the Vegetable Show, Scarecrow Contest, and Forage Show

New Jersey Farmer’s Market: Shop locally grown produce

North Jersey Antique Engine Club: See antique engines and a daily tractor parade at 2 p.m. Located adjacent to the Snook Museum.

Agriculture Area Demonstrations: See demonstrations from wooden bowl turner Roger Abrahamson and potter Reggie Britton. See felting and rope-making demonstrations from Heartfelt Creations. Visit Barn 6 for farm-fun children’s activities. Go to the Milking Parlor to see live cow-milking demonstrations and learn about the milking process from cow to carton.

Robotics Row: Visit the STEM Barn to see robotics demonstrations from a local robotics team.

Founder’s Park: Explore the gardens at Founder’s Park

Snook Memorial Museum: See antique farm machinery, explore the farmhouse kitchen, and shop the country store

The Conservatory: Visit the Flower & Garden Expo, and take horitculture and art classes

The Marketplace: Shop a local artisan vendor and baker market, located adjacent to the Conservatory

Farm Fun Interactive Activities: Fun activities for children in Barn 6

Richards Building Exhibits and Demonstrations: See Creative Arts for Home & Hobby (baking, canning, handicrafts, Quilts of Valor) exhibits, a beekeeper’s honey show and live honeybee demonstrations, and exhibits of local Sussex County photography, history, and artwork.

Red Rooster Winegarden: Enjoy a glass of wine, a craft beer, some snacks, and occasional evening music