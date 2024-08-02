New Jersey State Fair event schedule for Sunday, Aug. 4

10 a.m.-noon: Open Beef Show in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.: East Coast Ranch Horse Extravaganza, Ring 1 in the Horse Show Area

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Open Sheep Show in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Farm Fun Activities for Kids in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.-Close: Carnival

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Louise Boyle- Singer in the Performing Arts Tent

10 a.m.-Close: Professional Horticultural & Artistic Entries on Display, “Art in Bloom” in the Greenhouse

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Free Make & Take Activities for Children in the Richards Building

12-3 p.m.: Open Steer Show in the Agriculture Area

12-3 p.m.: Woodsmen Competition in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

12:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

12:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

1-2 p.m.: Country Cousins Band in the Performing Arts Tent

1 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m. K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.: Tractor Parade by Antique Engine Club in the Agriculture Area

2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Deb D’Anne in the Performing Arts Tent

3-6 p.m.: Power Racing Series in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

3 p.m.: Chopstick Knitting in the Richards Building

3:30 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

3:30 p.m.: Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.: 4-H Swine Show-Barn 4 in the Agriculture Area

4-5 p.m.: Kobi Reese Band in the Performing Arts Tent

4 p.m.: Blindfold Crocheting in the Richards Building

4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

5:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

5:30-6:50 p.m.: Hillbilly Parade Band in the Performing Arts Tent

5:45 p.m.: Johnny Rocket Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.: Dog Obedience Drill Team in the Agriculture Area

6:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

7-7:30 p.m.: Line Dancing Lessons - Boots & Bling in the Performing Arts Tent

After 7 p.m.: 6 Horse Hitch Exhibition in the Horse Show Area

7 p.m.: Demolition Derby in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Whiskey Crossing Country Blues Band in the Performing Arts Tent

7:30 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

8:30 p.m.: Fire Dancer in the Conservatory

8:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

9 p.m.: Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

Ongoing Daily Events:

Animals: Explore 6 barns of farm animals

Greenhouse Exhibits: Visit the Vegetable Show, Scarecrow Contest, and Forage Show

New Jersey Farmer’s Market: Shop locally grown produce

North Jersey Antique Engine Club: See antique engines and a daily tractor parade at 2 p.m. Located adjacent to the Snook Museum.

Agriculture Area Demonstrations: See demonstrations from wooden bowl turner Roger Abrahamson and potter Reggie Britton. See felting and rope-making demonstrations from Heartfelt Creations. Visit Barn 6 for farm-fun children’s activities. Go to the Milking Parlor to see live cow-milking demonstrations and learn about the milking process from cow to carton.

Robotics Row: Visit the STEM Barn to see robotics demonstrations from a local robotics team

.Founder’s Park: Explore the gardens at Founder’s Park

Snook Memorial Museum: See antique farm machinery, explore the farmhouse kitchen, and shop the country store

The Conservatory: Visit the Flower & Garden Expo, and take horitculture and art classes

The Marketplace: Shop a local artisan vendor and baker market, located adjacent to the Conservatory

Farm Fun Interactive Activities: Fun activities for children in Barn 6

Richards Building Exhibits and Demonstrations: See Creative Arts for Home & Hobby (baking, canning, handicrafts, Quilts of Valor) exhibits, a beekeeper’s honey show and live honeybee demonstrations, and exhibits of local Sussex County photography, history, and artwork.

Red Rooster Winegarden: Enjoy a glass of wine, a craft beer, some snacks, and occasional evening music