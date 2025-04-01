100 protest Trump policies

About 100 people gathered to protest President Donald Trump’s policies Saturday, March 29.

After listening to speakers during a Rally for Justice & Equality at Dykstra Park, they took their chants and signs to Mohawk Avenue so passersby could see them.

”We’re standing here together to speak out against all the injustices that have been happening every single day since Jan. 20, when Donald Trump became president,” said Anna Aiello, who organized the event.

While those attending may have come for different reasons, “... a kind, compassionate and determined person knows that there’s no freedom until there’s justice for everybody.”

”And that’s why we’re coming here together today: To stand up and say that this isn’t OK.”

Aiello, 28, of West Milford said she spent about a month organizing the rally after she tried find a similar event to attend and couldn’t.

”This is the most political I’ve ever been. I feel like every day has been really troubling,” she said, adding, “I have always been one to speak out (against) injustices.”

The special-education teacher said the rally was held in Sparta, where her sister lives, because the community is considered more open to the sentiments expressed.

”I think it went really well,” she said after those attending the rally moved from the park to the street. “I think it’s a good first step in the right direction. I met a lot of great people.”

’You want to fight’

During the rally, Zoe Heath, chairwoman of the Sussex County Democratic Committee, urged the crowd to get involved locally.

”Everyone here is here because they want to stand up and they want to fight. You want to fight Donald Trump. You want to fight Elon Musk. You want to fight for your tax dollars. You want to fight for equality for all in this country because that is what we are about.”

She pointed out that Sussex County has been led by Republicans for 40 years.

While fighting Trump and taking back control of the U.S. House of Representatives are goals for 2026, “we have a Statehouse to keep this year, we have the governorship to keep this year and that is on each and every one of us here right now.”

”What we do on a local level will keep the fight going on a national level.”

Brian Varela, chairman of the Morris Dems Hispanic Caucus, said he was at the rally not just as a citizen but as someone who has had enough.

”Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy. Donald Trump is a threat to our rights and to everything that we’ve worked so hard to build. His movement doesn’t stand for freedom; it stands for fear. It doesn’t stand for working people; it stands for power. It doesn’t stand for loyalty to the Constitution but rather loyalty to him.”

He pointed out that many people, such as Aiello, are taking action “not just to protest but to organize, not just to resist but to rebuild.”

”We can’t beat authoritarianism by hoping someone else steps up. ... We know that if we want better leaders, we need to become them. This is our time, not Trump’s.”

Other speakers were Steve Barratt and Eugene Grinberg, both Democrats running for state Assembly seats in District 24.