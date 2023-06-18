2 Summer Solstice races planned Friday

Friend2Friend, a nonprofit that provides funding for mammograms and breast ultrasounds, will hold a Summer Solstice 5 Mile Trail Run and a 5K on Friday June 23.

Both races will be chip-timed.

Check-in is at 5 p.m. at Kittatinny Valley State Park, 199 Gooddale Road, Newton.

The 5 Mile Trail Run will start at 6:15 p.m. The minimum age is 15.

The 5K, which is run on a rail trail, starts at 6:30 p.m.

Both races cost $40 for adults. The 5K is $20 for those age 14 and younger.

Trophies will be given to the overall top three male and female finishers. First-, second- and third-place medals will go to the top three male and female finishers in five-year age groups.

All runners will receive a hobo bag and finisher medals.

Pizza, grilled hot dogs, fresh fruit, snacks, bottled water and Gatorade will be available.

For information, go online to https://friend2friendscwf.com/summer-solstice-trail-run/