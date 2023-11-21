2 talks planned at Civil War Round Table meeting tonight

Phil and Lauri Berg will speak at the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table’s meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The meeting is in the Sussex County Community College’s Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free, donations appreciated.

Phil Berg will discuss “Command and Control in the American Civil War Armies,” looking at the methods that senior officers in the Civil War used to communicate and control thousands of soldiers in battle and other times.

Lauri Berg will talk about Elizabeth Thorn, a resident of Gettysburg during the battle. As caretaker of the Evergreen Cemetery while her husband was fighting with the 138th Pennsylvania Infantry, Thorn found herself tasked with burying more than 100 soldiers in the July heat after the battle. Not until 2002 was she remembered with a statue at the Women’s Memorial near the Evergreen Gatehouse.

The Bergs have been re-enacting for 30 years with the 33rd New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Regiment of the Mifflin Guard. He held the ranks of private, sergeant, lieutenant and captain and was elected colonel of the Mifflin Guard in 2019. She portrays a civilian with the 33rd New Jersey Volunteer Infantry.

They are charter members of the New Jersey Civil War Heritage Association and members of the North Jersey Civil War Round Table. They also are active in the Washington Township Historical Society (Long Valley), where Phil is a trustee.

They have lived in Long Valley for 32 years.

As always, the Round Table will raffle some books about the American Civil War.

For information, call Jennifer Brylinski at 201-320-5989 during the day.