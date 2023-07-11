x
220 compete in Giro del Cielo bike race

11 Jul 2023
    Participants in the Giro del Cielo bike race, organized by Skylands Cycling Club, ride past Frankford Park on Sunday morning, July 9. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Participants in the Giro del Cielo bike race, organized by Skylands Cycling Club, ride past Frankford Park on Sunday morning, July 9. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
A gloomy morning and heavy downpours couldn’t stop the Giro del Cielo road race Sunday, July 9.

More than 220 racers gathered in Branchville to participate in a 7-mile fleet.

The natural start, which took off at Frankford School, led the riders on a unique path of rolling hills and scenic areas before ending after several loops.

Men competed in five different categories, based on age and riding experience, and women rode in a separate category.

Giro del Cielo, which had a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been held for more than 20 years. It is organized by Skylands Cycling Club.

This year, instead of three events during a week, it became a one-day road race.

Wayne Lymkong, race director, thanked the event’s sponsors: Thorlabs, Action Bikes and Outdoor, Angry Erik Brewery, Montague Tool & Supply, and Bonded Oil.