220 compete in Giro del Cielo bike race

A gloomy morning and heavy downpours couldn’t stop the Giro del Cielo road race Sunday, July 9.

More than 220 racers gathered in Branchville to participate in a 7-mile fleet.

The natural start, which took off at Frankford School, led the riders on a unique path of rolling hills and scenic areas before ending after several loops.

Men competed in five different categories, based on age and riding experience, and women rode in a separate category.

Giro del Cielo, which had a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been held for more than 20 years. It is organized by Skylands Cycling Club.

This year, instead of three events during a week, it became a one-day road race.

Wayne Lymkong, race director, thanked the event’s sponsors: Thorlabs, Action Bikes and Outdoor, Angry Erik Brewery, Montague Tool & Supply, and Bonded Oil.