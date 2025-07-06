$40K grant to fund outdoor fitness center

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) has received a $40,000 grant to create an outdoor fitness center, the board of county commissioners was told at its June 25 meeting.

Chris Carney, director of the board, said the grant from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey is part of the National Fitness Campaign.

The outdoor fitness center will be open to students, county employees and residents, he said. It is likely to open in summer 2026.

“The center will allow individuals to exercise independently through an app provided by the National Fitness Campaign or through classes run by the county or the college,” Carney said.

”It is a great opportunity to further connect the college with our community.”

Carney also reported that work on the bridge on County Road 650/Libertyville Road in Wantage has been completed.

The board introduced a proposed ordinance to spend about $4.7 million on road and bridge improvements. A public hearing and final vote will be July 23.

Carney said the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm and Horse Show this year plans to collect monetary donations that will be divided among the county food pantry, Benny’s Bodega and the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Route 15 bridge project

During public comments, Lafayette Mayor Kevin O’Leary said a state Department of Transportation project to replace the Route 15 bridge over Paulins Kill near the Lafayette pond is expected to start soon.

A temporary bridge will be installed on the northbound side of Route 15 across from the pond.

There likely will be one lane of alternating traffic for about a month in late September or October, he said. “It’s going to be a problem.”

The entire project is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

The bridge, which was built in 1915, will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete three-sided frame that will hold a 12-foot lane, 8-foot shoulder and 6-foot sidewalk in the northbound direction and a 15-foot lane and 7-foot sidewalk in the southbound direction.

Also during public comments, Kathy Brennan of Hampton Township noted that the commissioners now hold their executive session, which excludes the public, during the regular meeting rather than after.

”It makes me feel that it’s a burden on people to have to sit here and wait for half an hour, an hour, an hour and a half until you guys come back.”

She asked, “Is this some kind of way to deter people from coming and voicing their opinion?”

At the beginning of the meeting, the commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing the 40th anniversary of the Sparta Community Food Pantry.

Valerie Macchio said the food pantry is the largest is Sussex County. It is run entirely by volunteers.

“We feed anybody in need. ... We are totally nonjudgmental. We don’t require anything other than need,” she said.

The pantry works with Atlantic Health Systems to feed patients released after a hospital stay who need help. It also provides “go bags” with two days of food to municipal police, who usually are the first ones who encounter people in need, Macchio said.

Commissioner Bill Hayden was absent from the meeting.