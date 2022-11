Vitality Health Center’s Executive Director Helena Takacs, D.C., raised $472 this fall by offering massages and exams in return for a donation to Father John’s Animal House. Due to the fundraiser’s success, she is extending the fundraiser through the holiday season. Left to right: Vitality Health Center’s M. Helena Takacs, D.C., Father John’s Animal House Director Garret Barcheski, and Vitality Health Center’s Community Relations Director Brielle Slate.