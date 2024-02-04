Arbor bake shop, restaurant reopen

The Arbor Bake Shop, 47 Main St., Newton, will be open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. through March 8.

Students in Sussex County Community College’s Baking and Pastry Arts program will showcase their talents with a mix of fresh pastries, including Dark Chocolate-Orange Liqueur Bon Bon, Hazelnut Rochers, Pistachio-Cherry Nougat dipped in raspberry chocolate, Sea Salt Caramels and Passion Fruit Marshmallow, along with freshly brewed coffee and tea.

The Arbor Restaurant is open for lunch now and will be open for dinner as well from Friday, Feb. 9 through March 8.

The spring class will focus on French cuisine. The prix fixe menu is $35 for lunch and $45 for dinner. It includes appetizer, entree and dessert.

Guests may bring beer or wine.

The college’s Culinary Institute is taking reservations for the restaurant at exploretock.com/sccc-culinary--arbor-restaurant-newton

A dozen Valentine’s chocolates for $15 may be pre-ordered at that website and picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Culinary Institute also is offering cooking workshops so members of the public make learn how to make certain dishes or desserts. The workshops range from “Sausage Making with Chef Dan” on Friday, Feb. 16 to “Irish Dishes with Chef Shane” on March 8 to “Sourdough Pizza with Chef Martin” on May 10.

For information, go online to sussex.edu/culinaryinstitute