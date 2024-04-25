‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ onstage at SCCC

The timeless dark comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” will be performed from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, May 4 at Sussex County Community College (SCCC).

The play, written by Joseph Kesselring, is presented by the Visual and Performing Arts Department at SCCC in the Performing Arts Center, One College Hill Road, Newton.

Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25; 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27; 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3 and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students, senior citizens and U.S. military. They may be purchased at the door or online at https://sussex.simpletix.com

The play takes place in the early 1940s in Brooklyn, when drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended. Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police - not to mention Mortimer’s hesitancy about marriage, it’ll be a miracle if he makes it to his wedding.

The show is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta.

The cast includes Ben Smith of Branchville as Mortimer Brewster, AJ Amella of Stanhope as Jonathan Brewster, Dana Nigro of Stillwater as Abby Brewster, Leo Watson of Stillwater as Teddy Brewster, Jennifer Balogh of Vernon as Martha Brewster (week one) and Michelle Dester of Vernon as Martha Brewster (week two).

Other cast members are Professor Olga Maali of Byram; Chris Flatt of Hamburg; Amalia Scripsick of Lafayette; Lisa Geerhart and Alex Zander, both of Newton; Max Cagno, Kaelyn Steel and Sky Sobeski, all of Sparta; Nicolas Galloza of Stanhope; Diane Pollett of Stillwater; and Suzette Houders of Vernon.

Phil Cocilovo of Montague is the assistant director and dramaturg; Jamie Boyle of Vernon is the technical director; Lori Tomlin of Franklin is the costume designer; Sam Bloch of Stanhope is the lighting designer; Melissa Marshall of Newton is the sound designer and operator; and Alex Stapel of Montague is the stage manager.

The Building Construction class taught by Professor Frank Semplenski assisted with the construction of the set.

“Arsenic and Old Lave” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.