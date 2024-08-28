Art display, candlelight ceremony today

In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Sussex County Recovery Community Center is holding two events Wednesday, Aug. 28.

An Expressions of Recovery Pop-Up Exhibit titled “Unveiling the Art of Healing and Hope” will be on display from noon to 8 p.m. at Sussex County Community College’s Arbor Restaurant, 45 Main St., Newton.

The exhibit will showcase artwork by Sussex County residents that portrays the challenges and struggles associated with addiction and the resiliency and triumphs of recovery.

A Candlelight Vigil and Walk through Remembrance Display is planned from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Newton Green, Routes 206/94 and Spring Street.

Luminaries and photos will frame walkways of the Newton Town Square. Participation is free.

Anyone wishing to submit the photo of a loved one, along with stories, achievements, and funny and/or fond memories of loved ones is encouraged to do so.

There will be several speakers and music as well as information on recovery support services, including how to get help for yourself or a loved one and how to access free naloxone.

For information, contact Marjorie@centerforprevention.org or call 973-940-2966.