Artist to discuss portraits today

The Sussex County Art Society will host a second program by Kayla Holt, a professional artist, continuing her talk given last month on “How to Paint Faces as Developed by the Masters.”

The presentation and demonstration of her techniques will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 8 (weather permitting) at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

A $5 fee is requested to help defray the cost of coffee and light refreshments.

Holt will discuss how classical facial proportions look and act at different angles when the head turns. She will show how to move the head in 3D space with imagination and simple perspective techniques.

Holt is a graphic designer, painter and printmaker with bachelor’s degree in graphic design and studio arts. Her work has been in several juried exhibitions in New Jersey.

Her work often has a touch of Surrealism, mixing the possible and the impossible in unique ways.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Besides inviting artists to demonstrate in various media at the monthly meeting, members hold informal critiquing sessions.

Members also exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.