Beemerville Firehouse Comedy Club to host local comedians

The Beemerville Firehouse will host three comedians on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. for a Dinner and Comedy Show to benefit the Beemerville Fire Department.

Comedian Vinnie Vitale, of Sparta, spent six years on the NYC comedy scene, where he performed at many renowned clubs including Caroline’s on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, and regularly produced shows at Broadway Comedy Club, The Grisly Pear and Maxwell’s Tavern in Hoboken. Vitale was cast on three different TV programs on MTV, Fox, ABC and was also the first guest of a popular podcast featured on the Huffington Post. Currently, he hosts a weekly cabaret show at Crystal Springs Resort and manages a stand up comedy training school, Free Spirit Comedy, in Sparta

If the term “road comic” applies to someone who performs comedy on the road full time, Daniel Crow has been paving his own roads in comedy.

He performs throughout the U.S. and Canada more than 250 days out of the year, has been featured on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy live, and has opened for Rob Schneider. His comedy frequently tends to be unique, insightful, clever- and always hilarious.

Comedianne Lori Space Day’s early years were spent alongside her family learning native and exotic animal husbandry first hand. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Nazareth College of Rochester, N.Y. , managed a pet shop and returned to work in the family business, Space Farms Zoo and Museum. A renowned multi-specie pediatric specialist, she is the Zoo Momma.

Lori discovered the joy of stand up comedy in 2018 at a fundraising event for a local organization, and decided to throw her famous leopard print cowboy hat in the ring. Space Day’s comedy is based on her years of funny and unique activities at her family’s zoo. Her comedic stories are a howling good time that will leave you roaring with laughter! Zoo Momma’s insider’s perspective on the zoo’s visitors will amaze you.

Lori’s humor is witty, self deprecating, and peppered with innuendo.

Lori’s parrot jokes will quack you up. Her performances are rated PG 13-ish, with some fowl language. She is a Sussex County born, country gal, constantly exposed to the cultural differences of the zoo’s urban visitors.