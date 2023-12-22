Boatload of toys delivered

Sherri Cecchini proudly watched as Project Self-Sufficiency elves unloaded a Nautique boat that “docked” in the nonprofit organization’s parking lot a little after noon Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The vessel was brimming with toys and gift cards dropped off at Off Shore Marine, the Branchville business that Cecchini owns with her husband, Lou.

This is the 10th year that the boat dealer has collected items for the Season of Hope Toy Drive.

“It all started when I learned about this community toy drive and brought a modest bag filled with toys to donate a decade ago,” Cecchini said. “I met Deborah (Berry-Toon) that day, and let me tell you, she’s so passionate about this agency and a smart lady. She invited me in to see the toy shop and that was it.

“The next year I brought many more toys and then we started collecting at Off Shore Marine the following year. The response from our customers and the community has just built since then.”

Berry-Toon is executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, which she co-founded in a closet at Sussex County Technical School.

“Off Shore Marine has been just amazing,” she said. “Each year, they pull in with a boat full of presents so that people who are less fortunate in our community can have gifts to give their children for the holidays.

“This ongoing collaboration between a local business and area first-responders perfectly demonstrates the true spirit of giving during this holiday season of unprecedented challenges. Thousands of families in our area will be helped by this initiative.”

This year, Off Shore Marine worked with Branchville Hose Company, Blue Ridge Recue Squad, Kiwanis Club of Sussex, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, Ladies Auxiliary of the Sussex Fire Department, Frankford Township Fire Department, Wanderer’s Car Club, and Sussex Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

“We really care about our community and have built our business and raised our family here,” Cecchini said. “One of the things I love about the Season of Hope is that it makes families aware of Project Self-Sufficiency and what they do, not just for the holidays, but services they provide throughout the year.”

Haley McCracken, program director at Project Self-Sufficiency, said, “The arrival of the boat full of toys is always highly anticipated by our staff. We prepare crates on wheels to quickly unload as it’s usually pretty cold out. We’re so grateful for the annual Stuff the Boat donation and can’t believe it’s been 10 years of them contributing.”