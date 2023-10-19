Career Fair is today

Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at 127 Mill St., Newton.

Representatives from local employers and educational institutions will be there to discuss job openings and scholastic opportunities.

Additional job searching resources, such as mock interviews, will be offered to attendees by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff.

The Career Fair is free and open to the public.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in advancing their career to attend this unique event,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “In addition to learning about employment opportunities and options for furthering their education, job seekers can get immediate feedback on their resume, fine-tune their interview skills and get tips on enhancing their job search process.”

In addition to Project Self-Sufficiency, employers and educational institutions who have agreed to attend include Abilities of Northwest Jersey; Capitol Care; Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health; Express Employment Professionals; Fulton Bank; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 102; Mary Kay Cosmetics; Morris County Vocational School District, Adult Continuing Education Program; Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges; Mountain Creek Resort; National Winter Activity Center; New Jersey Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services; Old Navy; The Parker Group; Planet Networks; Primerica Financial Services; RHA Health Services; RoNetco Shop Rite; The Rose House; SCARC; Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #25; Sussex County Community College; Synergy Home Care; Therapy Associates; Thorlabs; Tractor Supply; United Methodist Communities Homeworks; and Zufall Health.

For information, call 973-940-3500 or go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org