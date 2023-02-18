Comedy ‘Sylvia’ onstage at SCCC

A modern romantic comedy, “Sylvia,” will be performed Feb. 17-19 and 24-26 at the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) Performing Arts Center, One College Hill Road, Newton.

Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

General admission is $20 and $15 for seniors, students, and US military. For tickets, go online to https://northstar.booktix.com

The show is the first collaboration of the Alpha Arts Institute at SCCC and North Star Theater Company. It is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta.

“Sylvia” is about a couple who have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. He brings home a dog he found in the park bearing only the name Sylvia on her tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife.

To maximize opportunities for actors after the coronavirus pandemic, two casts will perform in “Sylvia.”

The cast performing Feb. 18, 24 and 26 includes Leanna Mentone of Vernon playing Sylvia, Todd Smith of Sparta playing Greg, Christine Mentone of Vernon playing Kate, Nicolas Galloza of Stanhope playing Tom, Julie Jordan Scott of Sussex playing Phyllis, Diane Pollett of Stillwater playing Leslie, Michelle Dester of Vernon playing the airline attendant, and Lillian Ryan Farrell as the understudy of Phyllis.

The cast performing Feb. 17, 19 and 25 includes Jennifer Balogh of Frankford as Sylvia, Stephen Burke of Secaucus as Greg, Sue Mandzik Davis of Hopatcong as Kate, Matthew W.I. Dunn of Sparta as Tom, Julie Jordan Scott of Sussex playing Phyllis, Diane Pollett of Stillwater playing Leslie, Michelle Dester of Vernon playing the airline attendant and Leslie as the understudy.

The production team includes both community members and Sussex college students. They are producer Lori Tomlin of Franklin, stage manager Lisa Geerhart of Newton, assistant stage manager Dana Nigro of Stillwater, assistant stage manager Damian Vince of Vernon, scenic designer Phil Cosilovo of Montague, technical director Scott Rogoff of Sparta, lighting designer Anthony Guerra of Milford, Pa.; property master Isabella Cruz of Vernon, light board operator Catarina Cruz of Vernon, sound designer and operator Monica Salazar of Sussex, house manager Aurelia Shanga of Hackettstown, social media manager Jodi Halteman of Andover, and box office manager Nathan Simmons of Sparta.

“A major goal of the newly formed Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College is to establish the college as a regional arts destination within the tri-state area,” said Daniel Cosentino, director of Alpha Arts Institute and SCCC dean of arts and humanities.

“The Alpha Arts Institute will allow for a host of professional and academic activities to grow the arts in our beautiful landscape, cultural heritage, and vast diversity and talents of our state and region together with domestic and international partners.”

As part of its interdisciplinary initiative, the Alpha Arts Institute helps strengthen the performing arts and provide opportunities for the greater Sussex County community and actively collaborates with community partners and regional art professionals in the production.

“North Star Theater Company’s collaboration with Alpha Arts Institute has been a wonderful experience as our missions are very similar in supporting performing arts in Sussex County. We look forward to future collaborations,” said artistic director Kelly Dacus Smith.

The performances of “Sylvia” will be supporting Father John’s Animal House, finding homes for otherwise homeless animals. Audiences may donate when purchasing tickets to help support the shelter’s micro-chipping program.

“Sylvia” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.