Day of Healing & Hope today in Newton

The Sussex County Recovery Community Center presents “Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing & Hope” on Thursday, Aug. 21.

An art exhibit will be on display from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sussex County Community College’s Arbor Restaurant, 45 Main St., Newton. Refreshments provided by the Arbor Restaurant.

A remembrance display, with photos of those lost to substance and alcohol use disorder, will be open during the same hours on the Newton Green.

A memorial and a candlelight service is planned at 7:30 p.m. on the Green.

Information on recovery support, mental health and grief services, including how to get help, will be available.