Digital journalist to speak to club tonight

Jim Koepnick, a digital journalist and member of the Sigma Ambassador team specializing in aviation, sports and documentary photography, will discuss “People Doing Things” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

He will speak at a meeting of the Sparta Camera Club at the Sparta Ambulance Squad building, 14 Sparta Ave. N.

Koepnick’s freelance clients include Sigma lenses, Flying Magazine, Plane and Pilot, Air and Space Smithsonian, Our Wisconsin Magazine and Cirrus aircraft.

Previously, he was chief photographer at the Experimental Aircraft Association for 28 years. He has photographed more than 1,000 aircraft while on air-to-air missions.His images that have been printed in magazines such as Life, Time, Men’s Journal, People and Popular Mechanics.

In 2012, he received the George Hall Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Society of Aviation Photographers.

Non-members may attend the meeting.

If you wish to attend online, send email to info@spartacameraclub.org