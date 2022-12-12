x
‘Elf the Musical Jr.’ on stage this weekend

NEWTON. Drama Geek Studios will present “Elf the Musical Jr.,” starting Thursday, at Sussex County Community College in Newton.

Newton /
| 12 Dec 2022 | 08:58
Drama Geek Studios will present its holiday show, “Elf the Musical Jr.,” from Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at Sussex County Community College in Newton.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Elf the Musical Jr.” is based on the holiday film, a fish-out-of-water comedy that follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the reality that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets are $22; $17 for students age 17 and younger; and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older.

To buy them online, go to https://dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com/elfjrdgs

Tickets also will be sold at the door while seats are available.

Drama Geek Studios is a non-profit theater organization.