Essay contest entries due Friday

The Salute to Military Veterans parade will be held Nov. 5 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

It is organized by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services and Sussex County Veterans Committee.

Each year, a patriotic essay contest is held to commemorate this event and to honor veterans.

Sussex County students in grades 6-8 are encouraged to submit an essay to show their support and appreciation to the veterans of Sussex County while gaining an understanding and knowledge of what the veterans have contributed and sacrificed.

Entries from students who are home schooled will also be accepted.

The topic is “Why Are We Saluting Sussex County Military Veterans?”

The essay must be 200 words or less. Essays should be written on a volunteer basis by the student.

Each school should select one essay each written by a girl and a boy.

Copies of the selected essays must be forwarded to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860 by Sept. 29 with the school name, grade, student’s name, address and phone number, and school point of contact with name and phone number.

All entries will be reviewed and judged by members of the Veterans Committee, who are representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

Student and school information will not be provided to the judges to ensure fairness.

One girl and one boy will be selected as the winners and will be asked to read their essay at the Nov. 5. Each winner will receive $200.

Permission to publish the winning essay is required.

Contest winners, their parents and the school will be personally contacted by the contest chair when a decision is rendered.

For information and questions, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1226 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us