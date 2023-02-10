Exhibition to highlight faculty artwork

The Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) presents the second faculty exhibition of the academic year titled “Graphic Design Faculty Expo.”

It will highlight works of the college’s graphic design and visual arts professors.

The exhibition opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 in the Art Gallery. It is free and open to the public. Light fare from college’s Culinary Institute will be served.

Eleven SCCC professors will be featured in the exhibition, curated by Daniel Cosentino, dean of arts and humanities and director of Alpha Arts Institute.

The works on display show an array of talent, expertise, creativity and exploration by faculty actively working in their fields, including digital paintings, typography, composition, layout, advertising, illustration, 3-D, motion and more.

“The exhibition demonstrates the considerable faculty talent from commercial and industrial design, military design, and fashion design to everyday brands we use daily. The scope of work shown in the exhibition is a testament to our faculty’s creative and professional work to the college students and their respective disciplines,” Cosentino said.

The professors whose works are featured include Staci Cocuzza, Renee Collins, Janet Cunniffe-Chieffo, Anthony DeProspo, Kristen Elias, Michael Hernandez, Michael Hughes, James Jeffreys, Lonie Joyce, Joseph Petraccoro and Anthony Ur.

The “Graphic Design Faculty Expo” will be on view until March 14. SCCC is located at One College Hill Road in Newton. For information, go online to www.sussex.edu/apply