Field hockey team beats Sparta, 1-0

Hanna Gardner scored the game’s only goal and junior Cadence Strehl was sensational in net with 19 saves as the High Point Regional High School field hockey team ended its season with a 1-0 victory over Sparta there Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Gardner, a senior, finished with eight goals and one assist to lead the Wildcats (3-10-1) in scoring. Senior Stephanie Gianuzzi added eight goals and an assist this fall.

Here’s how other High Point sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

High Point, seeded third, was shut out by 14th-seeded Pascack Hills in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament Wednesday, Oct. 25 at home.

The Wildcats finished 12-5-1 this fall, including an 8-2 mark in the NJAC Freedom Division, good for a second-place finish behind Hackettstown, which was 9-0-1.

Senior Luke Anderson finished the year leading the team in scoring with 26 goals and nine assists and with 62 goals and 29 assists for his career.

Girls soccer

The 14th-seeded Wildcats saw their season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to third-seeded Mahwah in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there.

High Point (6-9-2) received 15 goals and five assists from senior Leah English and seven goals and one assist from senior Dallas Walther.

Girls volleyball

High Point battled but lost 27-25, 29-27 in its season-ending match to Whippany Park on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at home.

The Wildcats, who finished 3-14, were led this season by Mikayla Conklin, Emily Morgan, Rachel Teague, Lindsey VanOrden, Brooke Wagner, Ashlyn Ritson, Kaylee Little and Kerstin Crane.

Cross country

Matthew Tunnell was the highest-placing finisher, crossing in 19:35 in 38th place and leading the High Point boys at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 sectional championships Saturday afternoon, Oct. 18 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Other finishers included Kyle Morsell (56th in 20:26), Evan Dong (81st in 21:45), Ryan Davis (81st in 21:45), Kyle Lubanski (85th in 22:04), Patrick Licata (107th in 24:38) and Ryder Gonzalez (113th in 26:09).

On the girls side, Maia Minong was the highest finisher for High Point, with a time of 26:25 in 63rd place.

She was followed by Faith Postma (67th in 26:39), Emma Whitesell (71st in 27:03), Julia Sieminski (73rd in 27:10), Olivia Wagner (78th in 27:59), Mackenzie LaRue (94th in 30:06) and Elizabeth Hickey (100th in 31:54).