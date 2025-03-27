Food pantry’s Resource Fair is today

The Sparta Community Food Pantry will hold a Resource Fair and Open House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta.

Free admission.

Refreshments and Covid vaccines will be available along with nonperishable food and clothing.

Information about affordable housing, health services, insurance, government programs, safety and counseling will be available.

The pantry is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

For information, go online to spartacommunityfoodpantry.org or send email to foodpantry07871@gmail.com