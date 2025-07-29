Free concert Thursday in Wantage

“Thursdays at the Amp” concert series, sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library, returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 31 with R.E.N.O., playing its original songs.

The free concerts continue every Thursday through Aug. 28 at the library’s outdoor amphitheater, 69 Route 639, Wantage.

Tickets are not required. Bring chairs and blankets.

Picnickers are welcome, but alcohol, smoking and vaping are prohibited.

In case of bad weather, the programs will be held indoors, with seating on a first come, first served basis.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, call 973-875-3940 or go online to friendsofswlibrary.org