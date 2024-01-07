Free workshops for parents, caregivers

Parents and caregivers are invited to attend free workshops designed to offer practical strategies for common parenting challenges, including anger management, positive discipline, handling disobedience and promoting resiliency.

Workshops will be offered at Project Self-Sufficiency and at locations throughout Sussex County as well as online.

Those who attend two of the workshops will receive a $25 gift card; attendees at three events will receive a $50 gift card.

• “The Power of Positive Parenting” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Project Self-Sufficiency and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Durban Avenue School in Hopatcong.

• “Raising Confident, Competent Children” will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Project Self-Sufficiency. The class also will be held at the Durban Avenue School at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

• “Raising Resilient Children” will be offered at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Project Self-Sufficiency and at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Montague Township School.

• Sunny Days Preschool & Childcare Center in Hackettstown will offer “Dealing with Disobedience” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

• A weekly parenting discussion class will be held at Project Self-Sufficiency at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 7.

For those unable to attend in-person workshops, “Raising Safe Kids” will be offered online at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 23.

A certificate of completion is available for the virtual series.

The in-person workshops will help participants identify their parenting goals, address behavioral problems, and promote healthy child development by using the Triple P Positive Parenting Program, a comprehensive education initiative tailored to parents, health-care professionals, educators, and caregivers of infants, toddlers and school-age children.

The virtual series uses the ACT Parents Raising Safe Kids curriculum developed by the American Psychological Association to develop effective parenting skills and prevent behavioral issues and violence.

“These workshops will give parents, caregivers and educators simple and practical strategies to help build strong, healthy relationships; confidently manage children’s behavior; manage their own anger; and ultimately prevent problems from developing,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

Those interested may call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or register online at www.projectselfsufficiency.org