The 12th annual Girls on the Run 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at White Deer Plaza in Sparta.

The same-day registration fee is $40. For information, go online to gotrnjn.org

In addition to physical activity, Girls on the Run New Jersey North teaches life skills, such as managing emotions, fostering friendships and expressing empathy, to girls in grades 3-5. The season concludes with a 5K and a community impact project.