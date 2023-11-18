Gobble Hobble 5K is Thursday in Sandyston

The 10th annual Sandyston Recreation Gobble Hobble 5K will be held Thursday, Nov. 23 at the Sandyston Municipal Building, 133 Route 645.

New this year for children ages 10 and younger will be a fun run, with prizes for all participants. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. behind the municipal building.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m.

Gift certificates from local businesses will be presented to the overall first-, second- and third-place male and female runners as well as the first-place male and female Masters Runners.

Award certificates will be emailed to age group winners, and special treats will be provided for younger runners.

The race fee for an individual runner is $25 and there are group rates for two or more people.

Swag bags are guaranteed to the first 150 registrants and T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 250 registrants.

Online registration ends at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, but runners may sign up the day of the race starting at 7:30 a.m. Packets for registrants will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at the municipal building.

All funds raised will go to the Sandyston Recreation Committee, a community organization that organizes a soccer program as well as Sandyston Day, an Easter Egg Hunt, community dinners, a Santa Breakfast, a Deck the Homes Christmas Decorating Contest, movie nights and more.

Funds also will be used to maintain the playground and the walking path, which was installed in 2022 with a grant from the state Department of Community Affairs.

For information and to register online, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sandyston/SandystonRecreationGobbleHobble