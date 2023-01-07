Gottheimer begins fourth term, Kean his first in Congress

Josh Gottheimer was sworn in for his fourth term in Congress representing New Jersey’s Fifth District.

The Democrat took the oath of office Saturday, Jan. 7 on the House floor. The swearing-in of House members was delayed four days because Kevin McCarthy was not elected speaker until the 15th ballot.

That was the largest number of ballots in a House speaker’s election since 1859 and the first time in 100 years that the speaker was not decided on the first ballot.

Republicans took control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2019. Democrats control the Senate and the White House.

Tom Kean Jr., R-7, was sworn in for his first term. He defeated Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 election.

“As part of my oath I took, I swore to support and defend the Constitution - a responsibility I endeavor to uphold every hour of every day,” Gottheimer said.

“At its core, it’s about protecting our fundamental freedoms: from speech to religion to safeguarding our democracy and the values we all hold dear. I also swore to defend us against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to protect our state and community, and to fight for the people I represent.

“In the 118th Congress, and as co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, I will continue to fight for North Jersey families, veterans, seniors, first-responders, small businesses and all our communities. I will continue to fight to lower taxes and health care costs, keep our air and water clean, fix our roads and bridges, solve problems, and get things done.”

The 5th District includes West Milford in Passaic County and Andover Township, Branchville, Frankford, Franklin, Hamburg, Hampton, Hardyston, Lafayette, Montague, Newton, Sandyston, Sussex, Vernon and Wantage in Sussex County.

The 7th District includes Andover Borough, Byram, Fredon, Green Township, Hopatcong, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater and Walpack in Sussex County.

The 11th District, represented by Democrat Mikie Sherrill, no longer includes towns in Sussex County after redistricting last year.