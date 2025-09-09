Hayden pleads not guilty to filing fraudulent tax return

Accused of falsely claiming veteran status on an income tax return, Sussex County Commissioner Bill Hayden pleaded not guilty to one count of filing a fraudulent tax return, a third-degree crime, in state Superior Court in Newton on Monday, Sept. 8.

After Hayden’s plea before Judge Janine Allen, state Deputy Attorney General Christopher Scerbo offered Hayden a sentence of probation if he pleads guilty and resigns from public office and employment.

According to biographical information on the county website, Hayden works for the New Jersey Department of Transportation as a permit supervisor.

Hayden and his attorney, Emile Lisboa, declined requests for comment as they left the courtroom.

A spokesman for state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the plea deal remains open. The deal does not yet include details on length or specific requirements of the probation sentence offered.

According to the prosecutor, Hayden assisted his then-wife in the preparation of their New Jersey Gross Income Tax Return for the tax year ending Dec. 31, 2019, on which the box “Spouse/CU Partner Veteran” was marked, indicating that Hayden is a veteran when he is not.

As a result, Hayden received a $6,000 exemption to which he was not entitled, resulting in the avoidance of about $382 in taxes.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Hayden is due back in court at 9 a.m. Oct. 6.

His term as a commissioner expires at the end of this year. He is not seeking re-election.