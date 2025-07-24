Hegseth urged to visit Picatinny

State Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-25, has invited Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to visit Picatinny Arsenal after the Pentagon proposed restructuring the Morris County facility.

“The feds’ plan to dismantle certain functions at Picatinny Arsenal put military innovation, jobs and national security in jeopardy,” she said. “Picatinny’s workforce is critical to keeping the armed forces ready to meet the challenges of modern hostilities. The value of this garrison can’t be reduced to a numbers game.

“I am asking Secretary Hegseth to see it in person so he better understands the gravity of the proposed changes and how well prepared this base is to meet modernized acquisition processes.”

The U.S. Army’s proposal would break up a program at Picatinny Arsenal that is responsible for developing, procuring and fielding military weapons and ammunition. It would potentially transfer 1,000 jobs to other installations throughout the country.

Dunn, who is a member of the New Jersey Military Skills Council, said that if the Pentagon is serious about acquisition reform, Picatinny would be the obvious choice.

“Picatinny is perfectly poised to address the goals of this administration because it is already the military’s leader in munitions and maintains full lifecycle capabilities,” she said. “I am urging Secretary Hegseth to withdraw the current proposal and instead survey the arsenal’s work to see how the Pentagon can invest in the existing expertise and operations in New Jersey.”﻿

Picatinny is Morris County’s third-largest employer with 6,000 scientists, engineers, military personnel and support staff. It contributes about $367 million annually in workforce labor to New Jersey.