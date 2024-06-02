Highlands Gran Fondo is this morning

The sold-out Highlands Gran Fondo, a long-distance bike ride, will be Sunday, June 2.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. at High Point Brewery, 14 Kiel Ave., Butler. It also ends there.

One thousand cyclists and 50 teams took part last year in the event, which also sold out. In the Gran Fondo, which is the longest distance, Dan Montgomery of Andover was fastest with a time of 43 minutes 5 seconds. He was 1 minute 43 seconds ahead of Jeremy Scheid of Newton.

There are three options for rides:

• Gran: 100 miles through West Milford up to High Point State Park and back.

• Media: 60 miles through West Milford into New York state and back.

• Piccolo: 35 miles through West Milford and back.

The West Milford Police Department warned residents to expect delays from about 7 to 8 a.m. on lower Macopin Road.

Clinton Road heading north will be closed from about 8 to 930 a.m. at Van Orden, but the southbound lane will be open.

For information, go online to bikereg.com/62904