Juneteenth celebration planned today

H3AL, a Black advocacy group based in Newton, will host its third annual community Juneteenth celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday June 19.

The event, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, will be held at Memory Park, 111 Moran St.

H3AL, an acronym for Highlighting Equality & Equity through Education, Advocacy, & Love, emerged from the peaceful protests organized throughout Sussex County after the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis.

The group promotes unity, diversity and racial equity throughout Sussex County.

The Juneteenth event will include performers, speakers, local vendors, family-friendly activities and live music.

”We believe that it’s important to create a space where the community can engage in meaningful conversations about racial equity and equality,” said Scott Paul, a spokesman for H3AL.

“This Juneteenth event is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to educating our community, advocating for Black individuals, and promoting love and understanding among all our residents.”

All are invited to attend the free celebration.

For information about the event, go online to h3al.network or contact Brittany@h3al.network